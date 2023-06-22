Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 487 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.83 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

