Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $106.18 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

