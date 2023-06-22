Planned Solutions Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 658,013 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

