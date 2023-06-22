Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 109,256 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,256 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

