Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,953.4% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,770,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
