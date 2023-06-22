Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,953.4% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,770,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.