Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MPW opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

