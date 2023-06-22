Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

