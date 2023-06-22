Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.85. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$184.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

