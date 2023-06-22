Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Plexus Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,316,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 42,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

(Get Rating

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

