Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Plexus
Plexus Trading Down 0.2 %
PLXS stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Stories
