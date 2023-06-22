PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after acquiring an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PPL opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.