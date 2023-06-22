Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,085 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

