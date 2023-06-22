Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.