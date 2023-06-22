Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.61 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMO stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.