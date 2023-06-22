Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 401,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 442,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,601,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,281,000 after acquiring an additional 779,092 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

