Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

