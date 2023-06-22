Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $201.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

