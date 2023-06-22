Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as low as $3.64. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 433,927 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 1,800.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 161.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

