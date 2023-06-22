Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $4.55. Presto Automation shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 821,237 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital raised Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Presto Automation Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Presto Automation
Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.
