ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.49

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 657976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

ProFrac Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ProFrac in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProFrac by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 40,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

