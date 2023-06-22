Prom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Prom has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $80.72 million and $2.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00014641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.59 or 0.99965460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.35816273 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,995,600.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

