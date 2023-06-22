ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.69

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.69 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 411043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.94.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.