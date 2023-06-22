ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 5.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.66. 275,411 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

