Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Lifted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $126,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 176,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,596. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

