Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 4%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.30. 226,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,034,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 123,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.