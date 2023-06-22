Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $237.15 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00007506 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $237.15 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.94 or 0.06249862 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,708,816 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

