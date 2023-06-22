QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

