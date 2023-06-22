QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. 7,860,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,983,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.