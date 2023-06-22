QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $72,899.01 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of QS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 6,173,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,465. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
