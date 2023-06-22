QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $72,899.01 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 6,173,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,465. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

