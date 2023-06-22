Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.46

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 90597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Rakuten Group from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.