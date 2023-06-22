Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $40.25 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Raydium has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,747,721 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

