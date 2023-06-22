Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 billion-$73.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.07. 4,736,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

