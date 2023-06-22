Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA):

6/19/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/8/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00.

6/3/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/18/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.