Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sinclair (SBGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI):

6/17/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/5/2023 – Sinclair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

6/1/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00.

5/8/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $809.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 27.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

