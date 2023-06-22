Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sinclair (SBGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI):
- 6/17/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2023 – Sinclair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 6/1/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2023 – Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00.
- 5/8/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2023 – Sinclair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sinclair Stock Performance
Shares of SBGI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $809.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 27.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
