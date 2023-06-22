Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 118,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,511,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,525,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,102,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,861 shares of company stock worth $1,629,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510,204 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

