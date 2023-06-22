ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 199.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 442.6% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $5,548.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00284106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003455 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

