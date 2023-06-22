Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.30. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 186,133 shares trading hands.
RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
