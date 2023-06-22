Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $778.17. 57,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,518. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $767.14 and its 200 day moving average is $759.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $864.73.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

