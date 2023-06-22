Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Down 3.4%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 1,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

