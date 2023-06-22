Request Price Reaches $0.0754 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Request has a market cap of $75.41 million and $711,469.01 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,970.91 or 1.00008933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07682799 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $683,364.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

