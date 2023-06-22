Retireful LLC Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Airbnb accounts for about 0.3% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,912,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,988,393 shares of company stock worth $231,974,197 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

