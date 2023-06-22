Retireful LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $98.24 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

