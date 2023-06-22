Retireful LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0 %

EXPD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.69. 37,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

