Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 41,994 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retireful LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

