Retireful LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $159.88. 45,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.78.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,809 shares of company stock worth $4,022,323. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

