Retireful LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,101,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,358,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,817. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

