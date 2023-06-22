Reviewing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Accor shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accor and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.28%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Accor.

This table compares Accor and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accor N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -23.62% -80.87% -8.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accor and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 54.02 LuxUrban Hotels $57.54 million 1.68 -$17.51 million ($0.54) -5.54

Accor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accor beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels. The New Businesses segment corresponds digital services for independent hotels, private luxury home rentals, digital sales, and concierge services. The company was founded by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

