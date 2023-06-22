Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,249 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,465,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 889,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,137 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Further Reading

