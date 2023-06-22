Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,607.97 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $805,851.43 and approximately $10,607.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,063.71 or 1.00015618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00153856 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,460.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

