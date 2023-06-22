Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.97

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 45870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

