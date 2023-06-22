Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.53% from the company’s current price.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

LON RR traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 157.55 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 18,061,784 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.86. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.70 ($3.07). The firm has a market cap of £13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,370 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,052.80 ($15,422.65). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,370 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £12,052.80 ($15,422.65). Also, insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.80 ($2,326.04). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,064. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

